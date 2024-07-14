Software Development and Product Innovation Centre inaugurated in Belagavi

VTU Vice-Chancellor Vidyashankar S. inaugurated US based Excel Corp’s ‘Software Development and Product Innovation Centre’ at Visvesvaraya Research and Innovation Foundation (VRIF), in the university campus on Belagavi on Friday.

VRIF is a Section 8 company established by (VTU) to promote value-added education for students, and to help them get hands-on experience.

Prof. Vidyashankar said VTU was implementing several projects for the holistic development of engineering students of the State. Under these schemes, students are being given the skills needed in today’s professional sector through internships and training, bringing various industries on campus. “It is a dream come true today. This is the first time that a US-based Xcel Corp. Software Company has set up its platform at VTU. Undoubtedly, this is a historic moment for VTU fraternity,’‘ he said.

“This will work under the concept of earning while learning for students. This platform will provide work and training, project based learning, internships for students,” he said. “Students will be exposed to hands-on sessions related to designing, programming and software development, he said. Speaking on making Belagavi as an Industry and IT hub,” he added.

VTU is creating a platform to recognize and support financially, the innovative and creative skills of the students and give them a tangible platform to new ideas and start a new start-up on their own. To impart skills to all engineering students, VTU has signed an MoU with NSDC New Delhi,’‘ he said.

Founder and CEO of Xcel Corp Jit Goel said that Belagavi is strategically placed and has the potential to become the Industry and IT hub of the Karnataka. “It has talent, infrastructure, industries and geographical advantage in terms of climate. Despite all the advantages, young minds are moving out of Belagavi in ​​search of livelihood in cities like Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad. Xcel Corp., through its Software Development Centre, will focus on generating employment to local talent,’‘ he said.

Registrar B.E. Rangaswamy, Registrar Evaluation T.N. Srineevasa and others were present.