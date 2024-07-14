GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Software Development and Product Innovation Centre inaugurated in Belagavi

Published - July 14, 2024 07:14 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
VTU Vice-Chancellor Vidyashankar S. inaugurating Excel Corps Software Development and Product Innovation Centre’ at Visvesvaraya Research and Innovation Foundation, in Belagavi recently.

VTU Vice-Chancellor Vidyashankar S. inaugurating Excel Corps Software Development and Product Innovation Centre’ at Visvesvaraya Research and Innovation Foundation, in Belagavi recently. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

VTU Vice-Chancellor Vidyashankar S. inaugurated US based Excel Corp’s ‘Software Development and Product Innovation Centre’ at Visvesvaraya Research and Innovation Foundation (VRIF), in the university campus on Belagavi on Friday.

VRIF is a Section 8 company established by (VTU) to promote value-added education for students, and to help them get hands-on experience.

Prof. Vidyashankar said VTU was implementing several projects for the holistic development of engineering students of the State. Under these schemes, students are being given the skills needed in today’s professional sector through internships and training, bringing various industries on campus. “It is a dream come true today. This is the first time that a US-based Xcel Corp. Software Company has set up its platform at VTU. Undoubtedly, this is a historic moment for VTU fraternity,’‘ he said.

“This will work under the concept of earning while learning for students. This platform will provide work and training, project based learning, internships for students,” he said. “Students will be exposed to hands-on sessions related to designing, programming and software development, he said. Speaking on making Belagavi as an Industry and IT hub,” he added.

VTU is creating a platform to recognize and support financially, the innovative and creative skills of the students and give them a tangible platform to new ideas and start a new start-up on their own. To impart skills to all engineering students, VTU has signed an MoU with NSDC New Delhi,’‘ he said.

Founder and CEO of Xcel Corp Jit Goel said that Belagavi is strategically placed and has the potential to become the Industry and IT hub of the Karnataka. “It has talent, infrastructure, industries and geographical advantage in terms of climate. Despite all the advantages, young minds are moving out of Belagavi in ​​search of livelihood in cities like Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad. Xcel Corp., through its Software Development Centre, will focus on generating employment to local talent,’‘ he said.

Registrar B.E. Rangaswamy, Registrar Evaluation T.N. Srineevasa and others were present.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Belgaum / university / USA / software / education / students / computing and information technology / New Delhi / Bangalore / Pune / Hyderabad

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.