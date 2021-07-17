Software company manager arrested for serial accident in Mysuru

The luxury car he was driving has been seized.

A software company manager was arrested and the luxury car he was driving has been seized following a serial accident that took place on New Sayyaji Rao Road in Mysuru, injuring six persons including two pedestrians.

The luxury car, which was proceeding towards old RMC yard from Visvesvaraya circle on Thursday, hit an on-coming auto rickshaw and a motorcycle in front of a pathology lab on New Sayyaji Rao Road due to “over-speeding” and “reckless driving”, said a statement from the police.

Two passengers in the auto rickshaw – Shankar and his mother Lakshmamma – the driver of the auto rickshaw – Antony – suffered injuries in the mishap. The motorcyclist Basavaraj, who was also hit in the serial collision, too suffered injuries on his hand, police said.

After being hit by the car, the auto rickshaw fell on two pedestrians – Anita and Hemalata – who were walking by the road side. Both of the pedestrians suffered injuries on their hands and legs. All the injured were rushed to the K. R. Hospital and provided medical treatment.

The Narasimharaja Traffic police, who rushed to the spot, booked a case and seized the luxury car before arresting its driver Ranjit.

In a statement, the Mysuru City police said the pedestrians, who were injured in the mishap, were walking on the road even though there was a footpath. Advising the pedestrians to compulsorily walk on the footpath, the police assured to ensure that steps will be taken to remove the encroachment of footpath for use by pedestrians.