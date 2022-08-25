SOF Olympiad exams from September 15

Special Correspondent MYSURU
August 25, 2022 19:24 IST

Science Olympiad Foundation (SOF) will conduct Olympiad exams offline this year from Sepember 15.

A statement from SOF said that around 24,000 students from Mysuru had been appearing for SOF Olympiad every year. Students may register for the exams through their respective schools, and the exams would be conducted in their schools.

SOF will conduct Olympiad exams in seven subjects this year which includes International General Knowledge Olympiad, International English Olympiad, National Science Olympiad, International Mathematics Olympiad, National Cyber Olympiad, International Social Studies Olympiad, and International Commerce Olympiad.

For National Science Olympiad, SOF has collaborated with ‘Myclassroom’, which caters to foundation programmes in Science, Mathematics for middle and senior school students. The International Commerce Olympiad is conducted in collaboration with Institute of Company Secretaries India.

Registrations are open and schools and students should send registrations 30 days before the chosen date of examination, the statement added.

