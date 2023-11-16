Socio-economic survey: Backward classes to stage dharna in Shivamogga on November 20

November 16, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - Shivamogga

The pro-backward caste organisations have decided to hold a dharna in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Shivamogga on November 20, demanding the State government accept the socio-economic survey conducted by the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission.

Ti.Na. Srinivas, district president of Hindulida Jana Jagruti Vedike, said in a press conference in Shivamogga on Thursday that the survey conducted by the commission was necessary to understand the socio-economic status of all castes. The religious heads of some mutts had been opposing the report. “They do not understand the issue properly. It was a survey that covered all families in the state. The outcomes of the survey are necessary to know where we stand now. The survey has been conducted by government officials”, he said.

Further, he said that not only the backward classes but everyone should demand the report. “Why should we only demand this? People of the upper castes should also come forward and join the struggle to put pressure on the government to accept the report and implement it”, he said.

The people of backward classes would take part in the dharna on that day. The protests would intensify across the State if the government did not accept the report at the earliest.

Former MLC R.K. Siddaramanna, Prof.H. Rachappa and others were present at the press conference.

