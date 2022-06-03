Society should think of self purgation: VHP leader

In order to strengthen the Hindu religion, there was need for alleviating the bad practices, he says

Central office bearer of Vishwa Hindu Parishat Milind Parande has stressed the need for the society to think about self purgation by alleviating social maladies like female infanticide and untouchability.

Delivering keynote address at the inauguration of ‘Dharmasiri’ new building organised by Uttar Karnataka Trust of VHP and Prerana Samsthe in Hubballi on Friday, Mr. Parande who is ‘Kendriaya Mahamantri’ of VHP, said that in order to strengthen the Hindu religion, there was need for alleviating the bad practices.

He said that while the division of the nation on the basis of religion was a historical fact, there were again fear of further division of the nation and consequently the followers of Hindu religion should be protected and VHP was engaged in the act from the last 58 years, he said.

80% cases

Expressing alarm over the failing Hindu marriages, he said that 80% of the cases before the family courts were of Hindus. The Hindu marriage which was the foundation of the religion was facing danger of disintegration. There was need to strengthen the institution of Hindu marriage and religious leaders, leaders and saints should guide the society in this regard, he said.

Sri Gurusiddha Rajayogindra Swami said that nation and religion were integral part of the society and religion was the true life.

Sri Vishwa Prasanna Teertha Swami of Pejawar Mutt said that differences among religious heads would make it difficult to hold the society together. VHP was doing the work of bringing together various religious heads on a single platform, he said adding that it would be difficulty break if all unite.

Sri Chandrashekhar Shivacharya Swami of Hiremutt, Hukkeri, VHP leader Gopalji, RSS ‘Sanghchalak’ of South Central Region V. Nagaraj and others spoke.