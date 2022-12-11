‘Society not ready to give 50% reservation to women in public offices, though they account for half of the populaiton’

December 11, 2022 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Pointing to the continued denial of basic human rights to women even in advanced societies, Dean, Faculty of Law, Gulbarga University, Devidas G. Maley, has held that women are the first victims of discrimination in history, while expressing serious concern over the continuation of the discrimination till date.

“Gender discrimination is the oldest form of discrimination in history. It existed prior to racial and regional discrimination came about. Women have been subjected to discrimination and oppression for centuries. It is unfortunate that they are being denied equal representation in public life even today. Though women account for half of the population, our society is not ready to give them 50% of reservation in public offices,” Mr. Maley said.

He was addressing a gathering at the World Human Rights Day celebrations at Sidhartha Law College here on Saturday.

Terming equality, liberty and dignity of life as basic human rights, Mr. Maley said that December 10 is celebrated as Human Rights Day to mark the United Nations General Assembly’s adoption and proclamation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in a global effort to sensitise States and societies worldwide on the need for protecting human rights.

Principal of the college S. Chandrashekhar termed human rights as natural rights that every human being is born with and strongly held that they cannot be denied by the State or individuals.

“The denial of 50% reservation to women in all public positions, including in Parliament and Assemblies, and not denial of entry to women to Sabarimala Temple, is the real issue for women”Amrita Deshmane,Faculty member, Sidhartha Law College

“Human rights are those rights that are not guaranteed by any State or Constitution. They are rights with which every human being is born. These natural rights are universal rights that exist across time and space. These rights are incorporated in the Constitution as fundamental rights,” Mr. Chandrashekhar said.

Amrita Deshmane, a faculty member, said that denial of 50% reservation to women in all public positions, including in Parliament and Assemblies, and not denial of entry to women to Sabarimala Temple, is the real issue for women.

“The Women’s Reservation Bill that proposes reservation of one-third of seats in Parliament and all Assemblies in the country has been pending in Parliament for the last more than one decade. The younger generation of women need to be up in arms to get their just demand of 50% reservation as per their share in population,” she said.

Faculty members Aparna G. Maley, S. Thippeswamy, Mahantesh Bidnoor and others were present.