Society as envisioned by Basavanna has remained elusive, regrets Bommai

December 10, 2022 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - MYSURU

At the Silver Jubilee celebrations of Federation of Basava Balagas held at Suttur Mutt in Mysuru, the CM called upon the followers of Basavanna to take a pledge to set up a society as envisioned by Basavanna

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai participated in the Silver Jubilee of Federation of Basava Balagas at Suttur Mutt in Mysuru on Saturday. Minister in charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar and seer of Suttur Mutt Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji are also seen. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday regretted that a society as envisioned by the 12 th century social reformer Basavanna has remained elusive.

Speaking at the Silver Jubilee celebrations of Federation of Basava Balagas held at Suttur Mutt in Mysuru, Mr. Bommai pointed out that Basavanna strived for a society free from inequality, superstitious belief and gender discrimination.

“But, we often hear that Basavanna is as relevant as before,” he recalled and said that the ills of the society against which Basavanna had fought and even laid down his life still persist.

He called upon the followers of Basavanna to take a pledge to set up a society as envisioned by Basavanna. He said the social reformer will continue to remain relevant as long as inequality, superstitious belief and atrocities on women continue in the society.

Mr. Bommai explained that inequality persists in three forms viz. economic, educational and social. If economic progress is limited to a few, there cannot be comprehensive economic progress. Everybody should enjoy the fruits of economic development, he said.

He called upon people, who had earned enough, to cultivate the spirit of giving or ‘dasoha’. People should begin to like the experience of giving, he said.

The seer of Suttur Mutt Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, who also spoke on the occasion, said Basavanna had led a simple life, but had a vision. He gave a new direction to the world, the seer said while adding that people should not merely read his Vachanas, but adopt them in their respective lives.

The seer also recalled the contributions of former Chief Minister S. Nijalingappa on the occasion of his birth anniversary, which falls on December 10.

Minister for cooperation S.T. Somashekar, who is also the Minister in-charge of Mysuru district, Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra, Mayor Shivakumar, Deputy Mayor Ms. Roopa and others were also present on the occasion.

Crossword+

