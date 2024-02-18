ADVERTISEMENT

Social workers help poor woman cremate her son

February 18, 2024 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Neelavva Gurakkanavar of Marakumbi village watches as social workers wheel her dead son out of the District Hospital in Belagavi on Sunday. They pooled money to cremate the body. | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

Social workers helped a poor woman cremate her 34-year-old son who died in the District Hospital in Belagavi on Saturday.

Vishwanath Gurakkanavar of Marakumbi village, who was admitted to the District Hospital a few days ago, died on Saturday.

His 60-year-old mother, Neelavva Gurakkanavar, pleaded with doctors and officers at the hospital that she had no money for the final rites.

The doctors, along with some police officials, informed social workers Alan More and members of Young Belgaum Foundation. The social workers pooled money to get the final rites done.

When the body was cremated in the government cemetery in Belagavi, the woman began wailing that the young man had not taken care of his health.

“I told him several times to go and see a doctor. But he did not listen to me. What if he had no job, I could have taken care of him as I am getting ₹2,000 from the Gruha Lakshmi scheme,” she said.

Videos of the woman crying loudly were shared widely on social media in Belagavi on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the office of Minister for Women and Child Welfare Lakshmi Hebbalkar said that officials have deposited ₹24,000, a year’s worth of cash benefits under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, to the woman’s account.

