Social worker lays mud road in his land to help farmers in Yadgir district

He employs the required labour, takes tractors and earthmovers on rent to lay the new road in his land in Mudnal village

Published - August 29, 2024 08:14 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
An earthmover being deployed for laying the mud road in Umesh Mudnal’s land in Mudnal village of Yadgir district.

An earthmover being deployed for laying the mud road in Umesh Mudnal’s land in Mudnal village of Yadgir district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A 51-year-old social worker has spent thousands of rupees on his own to lay a mud road in his land to enable neighbouring farmers to reach their land.

Umesh Mudnal has become a model for others by laying the mud road in his agricultural land in Mudnal village of Yadgir district, enabling neighbouring farmers to reach their fields without any hindrance.

He employed the required labour, took tractors and earthmovers on rent to lay the new road in his land. The road, which approximately measures 6,900 sq ft, is ready for public use.

“It was a demand that remained pending with government authorities for a long time. I personally approached the officers and took this issue up with them. But, it all ended in vain. Finally, I decided to lay the road and also make it possible for my neighbouring farmers to reach their fields,” Mr. Mudnal said.

Mr. Mudnal understood the difficulties of other farmers in reaching their fields, especially during sowing, as they were using his field to walk through carrying heavy bags of seeds and fertilisers on their bare heads.

“The situation of these struggling farmers inspired me to do something for them. Therefore, I decided to lay the mud road and thus, spent thousands of my own money for the purpose. Now, farmers can take material in their bullock carts or in tractors to their fields,” Mr Mudnal said.

Local residents expressed happiness after the completion of the laying road. “We appreciate his gesture. Everyone should think like him and extend a helping hand to the aggrieved,” Venkatesh, a resident, said.

