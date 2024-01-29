GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Social Welfare Minister inspects Morarji School near Mysuru

January 29, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Minister in-charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa during his visit to Morarji Desai Residential School at Sindhuvalli village near Mysuru on Monday.

Minister in-charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa during his visit to Morarji Desai Residential School at Sindhuvalli village near Mysuru on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa, who is also the Minister for Social Welfare, on Monday made a surprise visit to Morarji Desai Residential School at Sindhuvalli village in Nanjangud taluk, and inspected facilities for the students.

The Minister visited the dining area and spoke to the students who were having their lunch on the quality of food served to them.

Mr. Mahadevappa later went to the kitchen and checked cooking facilities besides speaking to the cooking staff while directing them to keep the kitchen and dining areas hygienic.

The Minister gave directions for providing nutrition-rich food to students and asked the staff to strictly comply with the chart issued by the department for serving quality foods to the children. “There should not be any compromise on this,” Mr. Mahadevappa told the school authorities.

The Minister later inspected the hostel rooms and asked the authorities to ensure basic facilities.

MLA Darshan Dhruvanarayana and department officials were present.

