Social Welfare Department seeks details of Bangladeshis of some castes

The Social Welfare Department has begun collecting details of migrants from Bangladesh settled in Karnataka.

The Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Research Institute, working under the department, has instructed officers to send details of Bangladesh migrants belonging to certain castes so that they could be recommended for inclusion among the Scheduled Castes in the Central list.

The institute has sought details of those belonging to Namashudra, Pod/Poundra, and Rajabamshi castes residing in Karnataka. The instruction was sent to the Deputy Directors of the department in August. In turn, the Deputy Directors wrote to taluk officers, chief officers of urban local bodies, and panchayat development officers in the district to collect data.

B.V. Chaitra, Deputy Director of the department in Chikkamagaluru, said she had written to the officers to collect the data. “I am yet to receive details from the officers from urban and rural local bodies. Maybe within a few days, we will compile the data collected and send the same to the department,” she said. The officer has appealed to the police to share information of the migrant people if they had information.

Many gram panchayats are said to have reported that there were none from Bangladesh in their villages. However, hundreds of people from north-eastern States have been working in coffee estates of Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, and Kodagu districts.