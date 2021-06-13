Social media support for IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri increases

An online campaign in support of former Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri has gained traction and, as on Sunday evening, has elicited more than 1.35 lakh signatures on www.change.org.

The campaign, titled ‘Bring back Rohini Sindhuri’, has been launched seeking her reinstatement as Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru, from where she was transferred recently. The online petition was launched by a concerned citizen on June 6, but it began trending during the past 48 hours.

The immediate cause of Ms. Sindhuri’s transfer was the public spat she had with Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner Shilpa Nag, who too has been shunted elsewhere. But there is speculation that the elected representatives and the land mafia ganged up to get Ms. Sindhuri out of their way as she was inquiring about irregularities pertaining to land transactions in Mysuru.

The petition, addressed to the President of India, states that the government did not even give time for Ms. Sindhuri to submit reports regarding the alleged land scam involving influential persons. “…deep down, we all know there is a big pile of scam hiding under this. So the politicians had her transferred without giving proper or clear information to the public… we want her to lead the investigating team,” the petition states.

Incidentally, A.H. Vishwanath, MLC belonging to the BJP, has also suggested that Ms. Sindhuri should be appointed as a special investigating officer to look into the irregularities in various land-related transactions in and around Mysuru.

Social activists are working on a PIL using earlier Supreme Court judgments, though sources said they would exhaust other avenues before going to court.