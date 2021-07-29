Social media route for ideation

In a bid to elicit ideas and greater response to the concept of a SVEEP training centre and muset Mysuru Grassroots Research and Advocacy Movement (GRAAM) will take to social media and target the youth community.

GRAAM will start #democracycentremysuru on Facebook, Twitter and other channels and ensure that there was youth participation in the exercise.

The feedback will be germane to preparing the DPR and entails identifying a location in and around Mysuru for the centre and the museum, the management model that should be suitable for the SVEEP museum and capacity building centre, whether it should be on PPP model where the ECI is the main stakeholder, the kind of exhibits that should be on display etc.