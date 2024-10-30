GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Social media reel makers booked for mischief in Mysuru

Published - October 30, 2024 07:53 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Mysuru City police has booked four social media reel makers for mischief.

A statement from the Mysuru city police said the general public had taken objection to the mischief behind the social media reels, which had been shared on various platforms.

One of the reels showed a person spreading fear and panic among the pedestrians by making a coconut frond appear as a snake slithering on the footpath on Albert Victor Road near the city bus stand. The act was hindering the movement of people on the footpath, the police said.

Another reel showed a person lighting a fake “bomb” cracker, creating fear among the pedestrians and creating hurdles in their free movement in the same area.

The Devaraja police has booked a case against four persons and taken action against them for public annoyance they had created among general public, tourist and foreigners through their mischief, a police statement here said.

Published - October 30, 2024 07:53 pm IST

