Social media influencers to create content on obscure places mentioned in the Ramayana

January 30, 2024 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - Belagavi

The BJP has built a team of social media influencers to create content about all places associated with Lord Rama or mentioned in the holy Ramayana.

This is being done as part of Ramotsav Yatra, that began on January 14 and will end by February 14.

Pilgrims include social media influencers, historians and travel enthusiasts, apart from party workers.

Social media influencer Malay Dixit is the convenor of the yatra.

A lot of these places are in the dark. There is no awareness about them at the national level. The general public, especially the youth, needs to know about them. Hence the effort, Mr. Dixit told reporters in Belagavi on Monday.

Influencers with millions of followers on social media have been picked for the job. They will create a pilgrimage and tourist map of these places and ensure that information about them reach all corners of the country, Mr. Dixit said.

Trustee of the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust Champak Rai has already prepared a list of such places and asked us to prepare detailed multi-media material on them, he said.

“We will seek budgetary support from the Centre to develop them,” Rajya Sabha member Iranna Kadadi said.

He told reporters that the party has taken up the task of plotting all such holy places and documenting them. Focus will be on places like Shabari Kolla in Belagavi district that are not well known to the public, he said.

“Shabari Kolla is not only historic but also sacred. However, few people outside of Belagavi district know about it. Our job is to make it known,” he said.

“The party will ask the Union government to release funds for the overall development of these places,” he added.