Social media handles circulating fake news warned

Deputy Commissioner of Kalaburagi Yeshwant Gurukar has said that strict action would be taken against those using social media for fanning violence by spreading fake news and creating disharmony.

Addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi along with Superintendent of Police Isha Pant, Mr. Gurukar said that some persons were circulating fake news and posts inciting communal disharmony by completely twisting facts related to the Aland incident on various social media platforms.

On March 1, violence flared up between two communities in Aland town when a mob-led by Union Minister Bhagwant Khuba , BJP legislatures and members of Sri Ram Sene marched to Hazrat Ladle Mashaikh Dargah premises to perform puja of Shivalinga on the Dargah premises.

Mr. Gurukar and Ms. Pant said that few vehicles were damaged in the incident, but there was no report of death of any person as alleged in some social media posts. The officers appealed to the people across the district to maintain calm and not be misguided by such fake reports.

Ms. Pant said though the situation was brought under control within a span of ten minutes, there had been reports of violence and unsavoury statements that are aimed at disturbing peace and harmony based on fake news regarding the incident.

So far, the police have lodged six FIRs and arrested 165 people including nine women in connection with the Aland incident for disturbing law and order when section 144 was in place.