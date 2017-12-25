Social media erupts against Hegde’s remarks

Union Minister of State Anantkumar Hegde’s remarks on secularism has attracted much criticism and ridicule on social media platforms.

His comment that those who identify themselves as secular do not know their blood lineage sparked off a campaign on Facebook.

Several people, who identified themselves as secular, posted blood groups of their parents and ancestors, ridiculing the Union Minister.

December 25 also marks the 90th anniversary of B.R. Ambedkar publicly burning the Manusmriti, and commemoration programmes were held across the State by Dalit and progressive groups on Monday.

The programmes turned into platforms to protest against Mr. Hegde’s statements.

‘He stands exposed’

Neela K. of All-India Democratic Women’s Association said Mr. Hegde stood exposed that he supported the Manusmriti and had talked about changing the Constitution.

“It’s ironic that a Union Minister made this statement on the anniversary of Dr. Ambedkar burning the Manusmriti,” she said.