Social evils will take time to go, have patience, says RSS chief to Dalit, OBC seers

Terming untouchability, disharmony and inequality as big problems of the Hindu society, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that it would take time for alleviating these problems and until that happened patience and courage were required

Terming untouchability, disharmony and inequality as big problems of the Hindu society, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that it would take time for alleviating these problems and until that happened patience and courage were required

Acknowledging untouchability, disharmony and inequality as big problems of Hindu society, Sarasanghachalak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Mohan Bhagwat has said that it would take time for solving these problems, and until that happens, patience and courage were required.

Not in shastras

Mr. Bhagwat, who took part in an interaction with 21 religious heads of Dalit and backward classes at Sri Shivasarana Madara Channayya Gurupeetha in Chitradurga on Tuesday, said that the problems of untouchability, disharmony and inequality were not in the Shastras but “in our minds” for several centuries.

“So the solution will take time as it has to be removed from the minds. Until then we must have patience and courage. That will happen. And we are busy doing that”, he told the religious heads.

More meetings

“It is the duty of Hindu society to keep all the sections of the society in good condition. Meeting again and again will set it right. This is called Samarasata. The RSS is trying to do the same,” he said, emphasising the need for frequent interaction between members of RSS and religious heads from the dalit and backward communities.

For “Bharat to remain as Bharat”, one has to retain one’s identity and ‘Dharma’ should be everywhere. In order to retain one’s identity preventing religious conversions was also crucial, he said.

He further promised the seers, “Come what may, Sangha is with you. The pace may be slow. If you go slow, you can go a long distance. Make an effort to get to know the Sangh. We all are an integral part of Hindu society.”

Basavamurthy Madar Channaiah Swami said that it was the task of the government to take all along with it. During the interaction the issue of giving justifiable reservation to every community was deliberated upon, the Swami said.