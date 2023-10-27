HamberMenu
Social consciousness a huge differentiator for businesses globally: Geethanjali Kirloskar

October 27, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
L. Ravindran, immediate past president, BCIC; Geethanjali Kirloskar, chairperson and managing director, Kirloskar Systems Pvt. Ltd. and chairperson, Toyota Tsusho Insurance Broker India Pvt. Ltd; M.V. Rajeev Gowda, chairman of the Congress Research Department; S. Devarajan, president, BCIC, and senior vice-president, TVS Motor Company Ltd., and Prashant Gokhale, VP, BCIC and MD Bruhler India Pvt. Ltd. at the inaugural edition of the Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC) Leadership Forum 2023-24 on Friday.

Social consciousness is increasingly becoming a differentiating factor for businesses globally and therefore corporates and small and medium enterprises in India should strictly adhere to ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) standards, urged Geetanjali Kirloskar, chairperson and managing director, Kirloskar Systems and chairperson, Toyota Tsusho Insurance Broker India.

This trend was driven by the fact that organisations across the globe preferred to do business with companies that have a reputation for sustainability, and ethical governance hence it was important for Indian businesses to embrace ethics, better governance and social consciousness, she said, while speaking at the opening session of Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC) Leadership Forum 2023-24 here on Friday.

“It is imperative that larger companies work with their suppliers in decarbonising their value chain. Going forward, social consciousness will be a differentiating factor for businesses and leaders need to ensure strict adherence to ESG standards, failing which India will not be able to meet its ESG goals for 2030,” Ms. Kirloskar cautioned.

Speaking on the occasion, M.V. Rajeev Gowda, chairman of the Congress Research Department and former MP, observed that Bengaluru, KGF, K.R. Puram, Hoskote, Malur, and Narsapura Industrial Area have witnessed a fast paced industrial development.

To boost further growth it was critical for the government to work in tandem with industry and for this the government has to develop and unleash synergies to tap into the talent that exists in the region. “We also need to create a platform where accomplished scientists, industrialists, and others can share their vision and inspire others,” he suggested.

