Social activists should stand for elections in Karnataka: Teesta

Human rights activist Teesta Setalvad has called upon activists of Karnataka to replicate Jignesh Mevani’s victory in the recently-concluded Gujarat Assembly elections, by contesting at least 20 to 25 seats in the coming Assembly polls in Karnataka.

She was speaking after inaugurating the two-day event organised by the Karnataka Komu Souharda Vedike to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the organisation on Thursday.

The recent elections in Gujarat has shown some ray of hope, she said. “The hegemonic tendencies of Hindutva politics are [showing signs of] cracking in Gujarat. Victory of Jignesh Mevani is not an individual’s victory, but a sign for the need of an alternative politics,” she said.

She also stressed the need for replicating Mr.Mevani’s model of victory in Karnataka. “Activists should contest and win in at least 20 to 25 seats,” she said.

Taking serious objections to Union Minister Anantkumar Hegde’s recent statement on secularism and the Constitution, Ms. Setalvad said the people of the State will give a fitting reply to his statements in the coming days.

“The Constitution drafted under the leadership of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar is the representation of sacrifice and aspiration of workers, farmers, women, and minorities of the land,” she said. Speaking about “Hindu Rashtra” itself is anti-constitutional, she added.

Intellectuals who had assembled for the programme visited Sri Dattatreya Bababudan Swamy Dargah.

State convener of Karnataka Komu Souharda Vedike K.L. Ashok briefed the gathering about the history of the legal battle over title claims of the cave shrine.