Shankar (name changed on request) and his family had travelled to Chennai to visit his parents mid-March as his daughter’s exams were over. But before he could return to Bengaluru, the lockdown was announced.

Almost two months down the line, the banking services professional, armed with a transit permit from Tamil Nadu, is awaiting clearance from Karnataka to be able to come back. His office has resumed work post the relaxation.

“I am stuck. I am having to explain to my office management why I am unable to return to work even though there are relaxations now and I can drive down to Bengaluru,” he said.

There are many like him who had ventured out to their hometowns and have been stuck there since. For those in the neighbouring States, it is a case of so-near-yet-so-far. “I thankfully still have work from home till the end of June. It would have otherwise been difficult,” said Ranjini K., an IT firm employee who also travelled to her hometown in Tamil Nadu.

Employees, who had travelled out of the State before the lockdown was announced, are still stuck where they are, as they allege that though they have been issued passes from the other State governments, they are unable to get clearance from the Karnataka government.

Twitter too has many desperate pleas. Arvind (@Arvind42960633) wrote, “I applied on May 2nd in SevaSindhu. It’s more than 40 days (since I) am in Coimbatore. Please sir, (I) am running behind this for 5 days. Will go in own vehicle”.

Basavaraju K.P. (@BasavaKp) also wrote that he is stuck in Hyderabad: “I have applied epass to come to my native Mandya in Seva Sindhu app. Still I we have not received any update”.

Srinivas (@srinikollapudi9) also appealed to the Karnataka government that he is stuck in Hyderabad due to the lockdown. “I have got the epass from Telangana police. Can I travel or should I wait for Karnataka police’s approval?”

However, the office of one of the nodal officers said it was necessary to get the approval of the Karnataka government. “They will have to apply on Seva Sindhu. They will be processed. There may be a delay because there is a huge number of applications foe e-passes,” said an official.