Snippets on the open-air heritage museum at Manipal in Karnataka features life-size homes from across peninsular India

Gateway to the village museum

The Miyar House, the principal entrance block (Hebbagilu Chavadi) of a typical Brahmin family of Miyar in Karkala taluk, at present houses the office of the museum. The structure has all the traditional elements of the coastal region, while the influence of the British construction is also clearly visible. It has the traditional carving of Gajalakshmi, identical jaglis, a typical South Canara balcony that has fluted columns and handmade wrought iron grills etc.

Last entry by 3.45 pm

Though the heritage village museum is open between 10 am and 5 pm, entry into the museum closes by 3.45 pm as visitors need at least 90 minutes to see the heritage structures. The Trust also asks visitors to wear slip-on footwear as they have to remove the footwear while entering the structures. Eatables and beverages are not allowed inside the village museum. Entry tickets can be bought either at ticket counters or through https://www.heritagevillagemanipal.org

Passion towards nature and culture

Late Vijayanath Shenoy’s passion was not limited to preserving heritage structures but encompassing different forms of nature and culture. He began organisations, including the Sangeeth Sabha in Udupi (1961) and Yaksha Mandal in Manipal (1981). He also introduced the cultural tableaux of performances into the Paryaya festivities of Udupi Ashta Mutts in 1968 while the tableaux continue to be part of the Udupi Paryaya.

Re-restoration of Ravi Varma Gallery

Among the new attractions in the open air museum will be the re-restored Raja Ravi Varma Gallery next year. Museum Manager Ramesh Mallya said the Gallery at present is closed for the public for re-restoration. After 2017, the Trust added Ganjiffa Gallery and the Hungarcutta Bansaale Mane to the open air museum.

Museum of folk deities

The museum of folk deities features Garadi Mane, Adakathaya Shrine, Nagabana and Nandikeshwara Shrine. The Nandikeshwara shrine was created by roofing a natural outcrop of rock within the site. Exhibits inside this shrine include the commonly known Bhoota figures, representing nature energies, defined heroes, Saadhakas or seekers, Ganas or attendants of Lord Shiva, Mother Goddess etc. The age of the statues inside the shrine range from 150 to 1,100 years.

