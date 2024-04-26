Snippets on the Buddha Vihara in Karnataka

April 26, 2024 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST

Resources used to build Buddha Vihara

Nearly 600 people from Kalaburagi, Bengaluru, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Rajasthan have worked on the project of Buddha Vihar. Around 5 lakh bricks, 1500 metric tonnes of cement, 250 metric tons of steel and 200 tonnes of sand were used for its construction.

Panchaloha idol of Lord Buddha

The main attraction of the Buddha Vihar is the 8.5 feet beautifully sculpted panchaloha idol of Lord Buddha with a gold-plated, which is the biggest of its kind in South India. This was brought from Thailand to India in 2004, five years before its consecration at Buddha Vihar.

Enduring legacy of Buddha’s faith

The sculptures adorning walls of Buddha Vihar depict the Buddha’s journey, his teachings and the enduring legacy of his faith. The walls of the hall also have carvings illustrating the Tipitaka (Buddhist sacred scriptures), Buddha Charita and the Buddhist tales.

How the centre was conceived and grew

The construction of Buddha Vihar began in 2002 and was originally perceived to be much smaller. However, the blueprint was changed by the Trust to make it into a Buddhist pilgrimage centre constructed in the conventional Buddhist style. It has also evolved into a centre of Buddhist learning.

Restoration of Ashokan edicts

The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) has started the restoration of Ashokan edicts discovered during the excavation at Sannati and Kanaganahalli, an ancient Buddhist on the bank of River Bhima in Kalaburagi district. It is believed that Ashoka sent his son and daughter to spread Buddhism in this region.

