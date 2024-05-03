Snippets on the Bhadra Wildlife Reserve

May 03, 2024 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST

How the sanctuary came to be

Bhadra Wildlife Reserve was formally declared a sanctuary on September 6, 1974, making it the 25th Tiger Reserve in India. Karnataka has five tiger reserves: Bandipura, Bhadra, Nagarahole, Dandeli-Anshi and Biligiriranga Tiger Reserve. The sanctuary is unique considering its landscape. It has dry-deciduous, moist-deciduous, shola, and semi-evergreen patches. It is situated in the midst of the Western Ghats regions of Chikkamagaluru, N.R. Pura, the Tarikere taluks of Chikkamgaluru district, and Bhadravathi taluk of Shivamogga district.

Bringing together forests

The sanctuary was formed by bringing together 15 state forests and two minor forests. The area consists of moist mixed deciduous forest and dry mixed deciduous forest. Shola Forest is found around Bababudangiri State Forest. The area is full of bamboo plantations. Besides that there are around 120 tree species that include teak, rosewood, mathi, honne, nandi and many medicinal plants. For years, the timber from these forests was used for VISL, MPM. Many experts have taken up research about the vegetation in the area.

Many species of animals

The sanctuary has, according to the Forest Department, an estimated 42 species of mammals, 264 species of birds, 43 species of reptiles, 18 species of amphibians, and 56 species of butterflies. Tigers, leopards, wild dogs, elephants, gaur, sambar, spotted deer, sloth bear, wild boar, giant squirrel, and peacocks are found here. River Tern birds visit the place for breeding. As per the Tiger Estimation Exercise conducted in 2022, Bhadra Tiger Reserve has 26 tigers. In the earlier estimation done in 2018, the number was 26.

Undulating terrain and hills

The area consists of undulating terrain with valleys and steep hillocks. The altitude varies from 650 mtr to 1,875 metrs above sea level (MSL). Mullayyanagiri (1,914 mtr), which is close to the northern boundary of Muthodi State Forest in the sanctuary, is the highest peak in Karnataka. Other hills of the sanctuary include Bababudangiri (1,700 mtr), Kallathagiri (1,875mtr), Hebbegiri (1,329 mtr), Tegurgudda (1,044), Kagemanegiri (1,102).

Average rainfall in area

The average rainfall in the Bhadra Wildlife Division is between 1,500 mm and 1,700 mm. Muthodi and Hebbe ranges of the sanctuary receive higher rainfall than Lakkavalli and Tanigebyle ranges. Gangegiri receives maximum rainfall of 2,000 mm to 2,500 mm. Aldhara receives a low rainfall of 1,000 mm. Bhadrava River and its tributaries are the main sources of water in the sanctuary. The western site of the sanctuary is surrounded by the river and the backwaters of the Bhadra reservoir. The area is close to many tourist locations.

