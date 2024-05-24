Snippets from the In Focus story on sugarcane farmers in Karnataka

Third highest producer of sugarcane

Karnataka is the third largest sugarcane producing state in the country, after Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. Most of the crop is grown in 13 states. Karnataka grows the cash crop on about 4.75 lakh hectares. Sugarcane is grown in 16 districts in Karnataka. Seven of them - Belagavi, Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Mandya, Mysore, Chamrajnagar and Bidar -- are the major sugarcane producing districts.

Gap between yield and acreage

Uttar Pradesh stands at the top of sugarcane producing states, with around 178 million tonnes, Maharashtra second with 92 million tonnes and Karnataka with 43 million tonnes. The yield of the crop, however is significantly different. Tamil Nadu with a total production of 104 tonnes per hectare, is in first place and Karnataka with 91 tonnes per hectare is at the second place and Maharashtra with 86 tonnes per hectare is at the third place. UP is at the seventh place with 81 tonnes per hectare.

Sugar factories also increase

India has over 700 installed sugar factories in the country with crushing capacity of about 340 lakh MT of sugar. Karnataka has 76, around 65 situated in northern Karnataka and 12 in southern Karnataka. Their number and installed capacity has increased 2.5 times in less than 10 years. Many of them are owned by political powerful families, especially in north Karnataka.

Recovery varies from state to state

Sugar production is counted as a percentage of the commodity produced by crushing and processing the crop. States like Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Telangana have percentages higher than 10, and most other states clock a recovery percentage of around 7-9. Some factories in Maharashtra, however, have achieved recovery rates between 12-14. Recovery in southern Karnataka is around 9% while that in northern Karnataka is around 12%.

Why ethanol is getting a push

Ethanol is among the dozen-odd by products that can be made from sugarcane. All new age factories and most traditional units are producing ethanol. The Union government’s push for increased blending of ethanol with petrol to 20% by 2025-26 may not only prompt more factories to put up plants, but also increase the number of sugar and ethanol factories.

