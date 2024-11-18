Snehamayi appears before police over Lakshman’s complaint

Following a notice from the Devaraja police station in Mysuru, RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna, the complainant in the MUDA land case which is being probed by the Lokayukta police, on Monday appeared before the police. The notice follows the complaint from KPCC Spokesperson M. Lakshman to the police that Mr. Krishna was making “false” and “baseless” accusations against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Mr. Lakshman had sought action against Krishna accusing him of defaming the Chief Minister through unfounded allegations and creating an impression in the minds of the people with the “baseless” allegations in connection with the MUDA case. He had also alleged that the JD(S) and the BJP were behind Krishna and the allegations were nothing but a conspiracy to denigrate the Chief Minister.

Mr. Lakshman had alleged that the activist was misleading the public and providing false information to Lokayukta, and Directorate of Enforcement (ED).

The Congress leader had also threatened to launch an indefinite dharna outside the Lakshmipuram police station in Mysuru if the police failed to arrest the activist in connection with some criminal cases registered against him.

Speaking to reporters after appearing before the police, Mr. Krishna said he has filed a counter-complaint against Mr. Lakshman with the Devaraja police.

On Mr. Lakshman’s charge that he was making “false” accusations against the Chief Minister, the activist said he has produced a video of Mr. Lakshman’s recent media interaction as evidence in connection with his claim on the payment of stamp duty charges by the special tahsildar.

Mr. Krishna claimed that his accusations in the MUDA case were not false as alleged by Mr. Lakshman and added that he has produced supportive documents as evidence for his claims.