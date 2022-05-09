Snakes found in SP’s residence
Kalaburagi Superintendent of Police Isha Pant had two uninvited guests, Indian rat snakes, at her residence on Sunday morning.
She came across them near the swimming pool at her government residence when she was on her routine morning walk. She immediately called her residence staff, who, in turn, summoned snake rescuer Prashant Patil.
Mr. Patil rescued the snakes and told Ms. Pant that they were non-venomous. Later, Mr. Patil released them on the outskirts of the city.
