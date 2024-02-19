Snakebite cases and deaths now notifiable in Karnataka

February 19, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

Following a huge gap between the number of snakebite envenoming and deaths reported from direct surveys and in official data, Karnataka has now made snakebite deaths and cases notifiable under the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act, 2020. A notification in this regard has been issued recently.

Following this, the State Health Department has directed all hospitals and medical colleges (teaching hospitals) including private facilities to mandatorily enter all snakebite cases and deaths on the Integrated Health Information Portal (IHIP).

Tropical disease

Snakebite envenoming is a neglected tropical disease caused by the bite of a venomous snake. These bites are usually accidental in nature. However, snakebite envenoming is a significant public health concern. With this, snakebite envenoming and deaths are now on a par with other notifiable diseases such as HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis.

Cases of snakebites and deaths are witnessing a steady increase, and notifying snakebites and deaths will help in shifting the government’s focus and developing urgently needed interventions, said a senior health official.

In 2023, Karnataka reported 6,595 snakebites and 19 deaths. This year, so far 543 snakebites have been reported, according to official data.

The target

“Centre for One Health at National Centre for Disease control (NCDC) is coordinating the implementation of Snakebite Prevention and control activities. The division has drafted a ‘National Action Plan for Prevention and Control of Snakebite Envenoming’ (NAPSE) with ‘One Health Approach’ in consultation with relevant experts in the field and major stakeholders. The objective of NAPSE is to halve the mortality and disability associated with Snakebite envenoming by 2030 in India,” the official pointed out.

