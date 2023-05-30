ADVERTISEMENT

Snake catcher dies after being bitten by snake in Chikkamagaluru

May 30, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Naresh, a snake-catcher of Chikkamagaluru, died after he was bitten by a cobra that he had caught, on Tuesday.

Naresh, 55, had caught the snake in Hosamane Extension, and kept it in a bag. While, he was handling the bag, the snake bit him. By the time he was taken to a hospital, he succumbed.

Naresh had been catching snakes in Chikkamagaluru and neighbouring areas for the last 25 years. He had rescued hundreds of snakes and conducted many awareness programmes on snakes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He also contested for State Assembly polls for Chikkamagaluru seat in 2013.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka / death

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US