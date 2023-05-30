Snake catcher dies after being bitten by snake in Chikkamagaluru

May 30, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - Shivamogga

Naresh, a snake-catcher of Chikkamagaluru, died after he was bitten by a cobra that he had caught, on Tuesday.

Naresh, 55, had caught the snake in Hosamane Extension, and kept it in a bag. While, he was handling the bag, the snake bit him. By the time he was taken to a hospital, he succumbed.

Naresh had been catching snakes in Chikkamagaluru and neighbouring areas for the last 25 years. He had rescued hundreds of snakes and conducted many awareness programmes on snakes.

He also contested for State Assembly polls for Chikkamagaluru seat in 2013.

