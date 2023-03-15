Smriti Irani to inaugurate Shiva Charitra in Belagavi today

March 15, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - Belagavi

Union Minister for Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs Smriti Irani will inaugurate Shiva Charitra, a facility at Shivaji Garden that depicts Chhatrapati Shivaji’s life, in Shahapur in Belagavi on Thursday.

Chief minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and other leaders will be present, Member of Legislative Assembly Abhay Patil said in a release.

The event will begin at 6.30 p.m.

Mr. Patil, who describes it as his dream project, said that the facility has a pavilion with a series of mannequins that depict the childhood, wars and administration of Shivaji Maharaj.

Belagavi Urban Development Authority has completed the work at a cost of ₹10 crore.

After several cost and time over-runs, the project took a decade to become a reality.

The foundation stone was laid in 2012 and works began by 2014. Then Mayor Sanjyot Bandekar symbolically inaugurated the project, even though work was yet to be completed, in 2017.