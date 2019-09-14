Smriti Irani reviews progress of POSHAN

Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on Friday reviewed the progress of POSHAN (Prime Minister’s Overarching Scheme for Holistic Nourishment), which is one of the flagship projects of the Union government to end malnutrition in the country by 2022.
Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Women and Child Development Minister Shashikala Jolle participated in the meeting.
The scheme aims to reduce stunting in identified districts of India with the highest malnutrition burden by improving utilisation of key anganwadi services and improving the quality of anganwadi service delivery.
