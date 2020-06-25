Smooth start to SSLC exam

With adequate precautionary measures being taken in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and elaborate preparations by the Education Department, thousands of students appeared for the SSLC second language examination at various centres in Dharwad district on Thursday.

Out of the 26,599 students registered for the examination, 25,561 students appeared for the second language examination at 107 centres in Dharwad district. And, 1,038 students remained absent for the examination, There was no untoward incident or a case of malpractice on day one.

Due to the pandemic, anxious parents brought their children well in advance to the examination centres as the students had to undergo screening before entering the examination halls. The Department of Public Instruction had made elaborate arrangements to ensure strict adherence to the Standard Operative Procedure mandated under COVID-19 advisory.

Students had come prepared for the examination wearing masks and carrying water bottles. Most of the students were accompanied by their parents who, however, were not allowed to gather in groups near the examination centres and were asked to return after dropping off their wards.

At all the examination centres, sanitisers were kept, while a few students had also brought small bottles of sanitisers as a precautionary measure with them. Milk bottles and biscuits were provided to the students attending the examination. Meanwhile, the authorities have communicated that water bottles would be provided to students from Friday.

In Morab village of Navalgund taluk, which is a COVID-19 hotspot, an additional examination centre was set up for students from the containment zone. As a precautionary measure, students from Shirur, Gummagol and Shirkol who were allotted Morab examination centre were sent to a new examination centre at Shirur. A noteworthy development was that attendance in all these three centres was 100 %.

As per a health advisory, after the answer papers were collected and kept in safe custody, the examination halls were sanitised again. As the examination began, Dharwad Deputy Commissioner Deepa Cholan, Police Commissioner R. Dileep and Additional Commissioner of Public Instruction (NW Zone) Major Siddalingaiah Hiremath visited various examination centres and reviewed the situation.

As announced, North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) had arranged free transportation. Nearly 200 buses ferried students to the examination centres and back.

As the examination concluded, scores of parents arrived at the centres to pick up their wards but the police ensured that there was no crowding. Several students expressed happiness over the arrangements made by the school administration and the Education Department for the smooth conduct of the examination.

“We were actually a bit afraid in the wake of the coronavirus situation. However, looking at the safety precautions taken at the centre, we felt relieved. In fact, teachers at the centre made us feel comfortable which helped us write the examination without any fear,” Aishwarya, a student of Lamington School in Hubballi, said.

Several other students concurred with her, while a few others felt that writing the examination with face masks on made them a bit uncomfortable.

In the wake of the pandemic, extra police personnel were deployed to prevent crowding around the examination centres.