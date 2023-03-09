Smooth start to II PU exam across North Karnataka districts

March 09, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Belagavi

II PU examination began across the State on Thursday. The Kannada paper on the first day passed off smoothly in North Karnataka districts.

In Belagavi, examination officers debarred one student for alleged malpractice in Rani Parvati Devi College.

As many as 606 of the 14,489 students were absent. A total of 13,883 appeared for the Kannada paper.

Officials had made security and other arrangements around examination centres across the district. Centres were cleaned and sanitised on Wednesday. Candidates were not allowed to bring mobile phones, smart watches or other gadgets inside examination centres.

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil has promulgated prohibitory orders under Cr.PC Section 144 around examination centres. All shops offering photocopying services remained closed.