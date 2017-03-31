Smooth business transaction to take time

When it opens for business on April 3 (April 1 and 2 are bank holidays), the State Bank of Mysore branches will be donning the State Bank of India hat. However, a seamless business transaction between these branches will be possible only after two to three weeks when data integration takes place.

Sources in both SBI and SBM confirmed that seamless transactions for customers would be possible in about 20 to 25 days time since time data migration is yet to happen. “Legal merger will happen on April 1 but data merger takes time. Till then, transactions between SBM and SBI branches will remain as it was,” a SBM official confirmed.

For those interested to know about the changes in rate of interest, the current rate of interest on fixed deposits will continue till the end of the FD tenure while the rate of interest on loans will be adjusted with that of SBI during the next round of interest revision.

On the ease of functioning for SBM employees, sources said that since the core banking system and many HR practices are common, it would not be difficult. “More than 20 meetings between the officials of two banks have happened.”

Meanwhile, employees of SBM have also received a mail from SBI Chairperson Arundhati Bhattacharya welcoming them into the fold, and how the SBI will emerge to be in the top 50 global banks.

Over the next few months, the SBI is expected to rationalise its branches since currently both SBM and SBI were competing with each other. In some instances, both branches could be found in the same vicinity. “Some of these branches would be wound up as it makes no sense to keep two SBI branches functioning within close proximity,” a senior officer in SBM said. It is this rationalisation that many employees and officers are worried about as it may entail transfers. Sources, however, said that the employee reallocation and branch rationalisation may take about three to six months and will be based on viability study. “Most rural and semi urban branches are likely to remain. If there are multiple branches, decision would be made based on the branch’s ability to accommodate increased footfall,” sources said.