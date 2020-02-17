SMK writes to CM on delay in memorial for martyr

Former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna has written to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa regarding the alleged negligence of the agencies concerned in the immersing of ashes of Jawan H. Guru, who was one of the 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel killed in the militant attack at Pulwama in Srinagar in 2019.
In his letter, Mr. Krishna has urged the CM to direct all concerned officials to build a memorial for Mr. Guru and also immerse his ashes as per tradition. The letter also urges the CM to find out why the ashes were still not immersed.
He further said that Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd. could be given the responsibility of building the memorial and maintaining it.
