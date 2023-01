SMK, Sudha Murthy among eight from State chosen for Padma awards

January 25, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - BENGALURU

Eight personalities from the poll-bound Karnataka have been chosen for this year’s Padma awards, including veteran politician S.M. Krishna who has been selected for Padma Vibhushan and noted Kannada novelist S. L. Bhyrappa and Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murty who have been selected for Padma Bhushan.

Those chosen for Padma Shri are Khadar Valli Dudekula (Science & Engineering), Rani Machaiah (Art), Pindipapanahalli Munivenkatappa (Art), Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadri (Art), and S. Subbaraman (Archaeology).

The 90-year-old Somanahalli Mallaiah Krishna, who has served in various positions including that of External Affairs Minister, Maharashtra Governor and Chief Minister of Karnataka, is credited with building Brand Bengaluru. After being part of Congress for nearly half a decade, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2017.

The works of Mr. Bhyrappa, one of the most celebrated and prolific novelists in Kannada, has been translated into nearly every Indian language, besides English. Ms. Murty, besides being founder of Infosys Foundation, is also a writer, philanthropist and an inspirational speaker.