SMK campaigns for MTB

The BJP on Wednesday roped in veteran leader and former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna to address its bypoll convention in Hoskote Assembly Constituency where its own leader is in the fray as a rebel against official candidate N. Nagaraju (MTB). The party presented a galaxy of leaders, including Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Revenue Minister R. Ashok, MPs Shobha Karandlaje and S. Muniswamy, and MLAs S.R. Vishwanath, Poornima Srinivas, Raju Gowda, and Harish Poonja as part of its strategy to woo voters in this politically sensitive constituency.

Addressing the convention, Mr. Yediyurappa declared that it was not possible for any power to defeat Mr. Nagaraju. Vowing to develop Hoskote as a model constituency, he said the State government had already sanctioned ₹100 crore for filling 30 tanks and another ₹60 crore for supplying Cauvery water to the town.