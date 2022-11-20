‘Smart’ politicians evading loan repayment, claims Minister

November 20, 2022 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister of Cooperation S.T. Somashekar claimed today that some “intelligent politicians” were not repaying loans they had availed from cooperative societies. Speaking at the valedictory of 69 th Cooperative Week here, he said . “They are neither paying interest nor the principal amount towards the loans they had availed.”

Trending

  1. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Germany squad and schedule
  2. The curious case of controversial historian Audrey Truschke
  3. India played essential role in negotiating G20 declaration: U.S.
  4. PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi-Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi on November 19
  5. Revised personal data protection bill proposes hefty fines, eases cross-border data flow
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

It was not clear whom the Minister was referring to.

The Minister said the officials must take proactive steps and put in efforts for recovering loans. There shouldn’t be any disparity in loan recovery.

Mr. Somashekar said the need for revising milk prices has been brought to the notice of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. “He will take a decision after a meeting with the Karnataka Milk Federation,.”.

The KMF had recently announced a hike in milk prices by ₹3 a litre. Within hours of its announcement, the hike was put on hold.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US