‘Smart’ politicians evading loan repayment, claims Minister

November 20, 2022 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Minister of Cooperation S.T. Somashekar claimed today that some “intelligent politicians” were not repaying loans they had availed from cooperative societies. Speaking at the valedictory of 69 th Cooperative Week here, he said . “They are neither paying interest nor the principal amount towards the loans they had availed.”

It was not clear whom the Minister was referring to.

The Minister said the officials must take proactive steps and put in efforts for recovering loans. There shouldn’t be any disparity in loan recovery.

Mr. Somashekar said the need for revising milk prices has been brought to the notice of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. “He will take a decision after a meeting with the Karnataka Milk Federation,.”.

The KMF had recently announced a hike in milk prices by ₹3 a litre. Within hours of its announcement, the hike was put on hold.

