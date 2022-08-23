Smart India Hackathon-2022 in Mysuru

ADVERTISEMENT

The grand finale of the software edition of Smart India Hackathon-2022 will be held at the JSS Science and Technology University here. The finale will be held on August 25 and 26.

Smart India Hackathon (SIH) is a nationwide initiative by the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell to provide students a platform to solve the pressing problems of the government, ministries, departments, industries, and other organisations.

SIH has been acclaimed as one of the “the world’s biggest open innovation models” and is conducted every year since 2017 in two formats – software and hardware editions for higher education students.

The finale of the software edition is scheduled on August 25 and 26 while the hardware edition will be held from August 25 to 29.

SIH-2022 has offered 476 problem statements received from 62 organisations. A total of 2,033 winner teams of campus-level hackathons organised under SIH 2022 comprising more than 15,000 students will participate in this year’s grand finale at the national level, a press release said.

The grand finale of SIH senior software edition on August 25 and 26 will be held at the Golden Jubilee Pavilion at 8 a.m. JSS Science and Technology University has been identified as SIH’s nodal centre.

In the finale of the software edition, 26 teams having 178 participants will compete against six problem statements from one Ministry. JSS S and T is hosting problem statements given by the Department of School Education and Literacy (DoSEL), Ministry of Education, the release said.

Each problem statement has a winning amount of ₹1 lakh and under the student innovation category three prizes of ₹1 lakh, ₹75,000 and ₹50,000 will be provided to the winning teams, the release said.