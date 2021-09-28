Smart City works to be dedicated to the public soon

Several projects have already been completed, says Shettar

The former Chief Minister and MLA Jagadish Shettar said on Tuesday that several of the works taken up in the twin cities under the Smart City Scheme have already been completed and they will be dedicated to the public soon.

Speaking to presspersons after inspecting the progress of various works under Smart City Scheme in Hubballi on Tuesday, Mr. Shettar said that in a month’s time from now, development works at Tolana Kere and Indira Glass House will be completed. And, after discussion with Urban Development Minister, the completed works will be dedicated for public use.

He said that after the Unkal lake development works were taken up, sewage water entering the lake has been diverted. This has reduced the growth of water hyacinth in the lake. “A 200 KLD capacity water treatment is also being set up. Under the second phase of lake development, a 4.5 km walking path, lawns and mini bridges will be constructed. Fountains will also be installed,” he said.

Mr. Shettar said that the Unkal Lake Park will be developed within a year as a tourist destination by resuming boating and other water sports. He said that there is a plan to replace the statue of Swami Vivekananda with a bigger one and also to set up a museum.

To a query, he said that a meeting will be held to discuss issues related to the Bus Rapid Transit System. Parking lots will be constructed depending on the availability of land along the BRTS corridor. The meeting will also discuss various issues, including operational losses, he said.

He said that various road works taken up under CRF and by Public Works Department are delayed due to non payment of bills to contractors because of COVID-19. “I spoke to the Public Works Minister following which 50% of the bills have been paid and the road works will be completed soon,” he said.

To another query, he clarified that the municipal corporation will be acquiring private land for facilitating widening of roads, including those in Sainagar and Unkal. The acquisition will be taken up with the permission of the State government, he said.

Mr. Shettar asked media persons not to treat his absence during the Chief Minister’s programme in Hubballi as a difference of opinion and listed out various programmes he had attended with Chief Minister Basvaraj Bommai. He said that he could not attend Monday’s programme as he was attending a Karnataka Development Programme review meeting. He said that he will be discussing development issues of Hubballi-Dharwad with the Chief Minister soon.

After inspecting works at Unkal Lake Park, the former Chief Minister travelled with media persons on an Information Department bus and inspected works at Tolana Kere and Dollars Colony. He also assured those concerned of getting a new vehicle for the Information Department under CSR Funds or MLA’s Local Area Development Fund.

Managing Director of Hubballi Dharwad Smart City Limited Shakeel Ahmed, newly elected municipal councillors Rajanna Koravi, Thippanna Majjagi, Satish Narendra and others were present.