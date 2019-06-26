Smart City: Shivamogga to get 53 projects worth ₹968.32 crore

Charulatha Somal, Commissioner, Shivamogga City Corporation and MD of Shivamogga Smart City Ltd. (SSCL), said as many as 53 works would be implemented in Shivamogga under the Smart City Project at an estimated cost of ₹968.32 crore.

It may be mentioned here that Shivamogga was selected for the project in October 2016. Ms. Somal told presspersons here on Tuesday that works had been taken up after consultations with elected representatives and the public. Of 53 works, tender formalities related to 26 worth ₹467.80 crore were completed, and the same are in various stages of implementation. Tenders have been floated for 13 works worth ₹326.83 crore.

DPR prepared

A detailed project report (DPR) has been prepared for eight works worth ₹99.84 crore and approval has been sought from the authorities for tenders. Six works that will be implemented at an estimated cost of ₹32 crore are in the stage of conceptualisation. She said that, so far, two works related to development of public parks have been completed at the cost of ₹66 lakh.

Regarding works taken up under Area Based Development (ABD) component of the project that covers as many as 14 wards in the city, she said an amount of ₹366.70 crore has been earmarked for the development of a 98 km stretch of interior and connecting roads in these wards. The works include a new layer of bituminous concrete on these roads, drawing underground power lines, setting up telephone cable network along these roads, development of a storm-water drain network and installation of paver blocks on pedestrian paths.

Ms. Somal said the Sagar Road and ring road that see heavy traffic have also been selected for the work of laying underground power and telephone cable networks, development of storm-water drains and new layer of bituminous concrete to ensure hassle-free movement on these stretches. An amount of ₹131.68 crore will be spent for the purpose.

On the development of conservancy lanes in the wards selected for ABD, she said that concrete flooring and storm-water drain development works will be taken up along conservancy lanes. It has been planned to create civic amenities like food courts and parking slots in the lanes, she added.