Smart city project: Tunga riverfront to be developed

Charulatha Somal, Commissioner of Shivamogga City Corporation, has said that the Tunga riverfront in Shivamogga city will get a complete makeover under the smart city project.

She was speaking at an interaction organised by Shivamogga District Chamber of Commerce and Industries (SDCCI) here on Wednesday.

She said that it has been planned to construct a walking path and a bicycle track on the river banks.

In addition to this, a wetlands park and spacious gardens would also be developed.

The Tunga riverfront development is considered as a flagship work of Shivamogga Smart City Project.

She said that the tenders for the works have already been floated.

She said that the corporation has planned to hand over the maintenance of the public parks that would be developed under the smart city project to the local residents’ welfare association or to women self-help groups.

As many as 12 parks are being developed in the city at a cost of ₹28.7 crore. Apart from enhancing the green cover in these parks, civil works including fencing the park, developing playing area for the children and construction of walking path, pergola would be executed in them, she said.

Replying to a query, she said that nine wards in old residential areas have been selected for retrofitting component of the project.

As the civic infrastructure in these areas is weak and there are many underground public utility lines including that of telephone, power connection and drinking water supply, the works are being executed in a cautious manner, she said.

Ms. Somal said that a facelift would be given for the private bus terminal at a cost of ₹5 crore. At present, 52 works have been taken up under smart city project in Shivamogga city limits at an estimated cost of ₹965 crore, she added.