Smart City: Plan to complete ₹250-cr. projects in Hubballi-Dharwad in a year

Having cleared several of the procedural issues and teething problems, Hubballi Dharwad Smart City Ltd. (HDSCL) now plans to complete projects costing ₹250 crore in a year.

Addressing presspersons here along with joint managing director Geeta Koulagi and chief engineer M. Narayan, managing director of HDSCL C.W. Shakeel Ahmed said several of the modalities had been completed and tricky issues resolved, and now execution of the works under Smart City scheme would gain momentum.

Mr. Ahmed said HDSCL established as special purpose vehicle (SPV) under Companies Act 2013, had begun functioning by conducting its first board meeting on April 6, 2017 and already six small projects worth ₹3.162 crore had been completed.

Feasibility reports

He said under the Smart City scheme, 54 projects costing ₹1,000 crore had been planned and 16 projects costing ₹258.44 crore were at the implementation stage. Feasibility reports were being prepared for seven projects costing ₹309.35 crore, he said. Mr. Ahmed said under the public-private partnership (PPP) model, tenders had been floated for four projects worth ₹164.82 crore and of them, work had begun on the multistorey parking station project at a cost of ₹50 crore. Tenders had been floated once again for the three other projects — smart pole project (₹48 crore), LED street light project (₹64.51 crore) and solar roof top project (₹2.31 crore), he said.

Grants

He said grants of ₹190 crore each from the State and Union governments had been received under the Smart City scheme. So far, ₹24.17 crroe had been utilised, including ₹12.3 crore for smart city projects, ₹5.26 crore for a consultancy firm, and ₹6.6 crore for staff salaries, he said.

Green corridor

To a query, Mr. Ahmed said the detailed project report (DPR) for 8.5-km Green Mobility Corridor from Unakal to Old Hubballi would be ready in four months. HDSCL has earmarked ₹50 crore for the project while it has received ₹80 crore additional grant from the Union government.

To another query, he said the lower two floors would be earmarked for parking after upgrading M.G. Market and Janata Bazar in Hubballi.

Admitting that several construction companies had not participated in the e-tender process for various projects, he clarified that technical issues had been sorted out and now companies had expressed willingness to bid for projects. Special Officer of HDSCL S.H. Naregal was present.

‘Many use e-toilets for free’

Several people using e-toilets set up at various places by Hubballi Dharwad Smart City Ltd. (HDSCL) have found out a way to use them for free, forcing authorities to take up awareness campaign.

Mr. Naregal told presspersons that while 18,000 people had used the e-toilets so far, it had come to light that 3,223 people had used them without paying.

“We have found use of round shaped metal pieces instead of coins for payment and have also come across cases of four to five persons using the facility by inserting a single coin. It is only through awareness we can prevent such misuse. At present, we can only make an appeal,” he said.