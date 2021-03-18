Karnataka

Smart City officer caught for graft

Anti-Corruption Bureau officers caught a senior officer of the Smart City project, while he was accepting a bribe from a contractor in Belagavi on Thursday.

Officers laid a trap for Siddanayaka Doddabasappa, general manager, technical, while he was receiving ₹60,000 from the complainant, Sanjiv Kumar Navalgund.

A subsequent raid at the house of Doddabasappa yielded ₹23 lakh in cash, that was unaccounted for as on Thursday. Mr. Navalgund had approached the ACB saying that the officer, who is of the rank of chief engineer, had demanded a 0.5 per cent commission for the bills he had cleared recently.

A case has been registered. Investigation is on.

