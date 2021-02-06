Smart City: ‘Negligence led to non-inclusion of Mysuru’

Urban Development Minister B.A. Basavaraj informed the Legislative Assembly on Friday that there was no proposal before the State government on inclusion of Mysuru under the Smart City projects of the Centre.
In his reply to L. Nagendra of the BJP during Question Hour, the Minister said the Centre had already included seven cities from the State under the project — Bengaluru, Belagavi, Davangere, Hubballi–Dharwad, Mangaluru, Shivamogga, and Tumakuru. In all, 100 cities have been included in the Smart Cities list in the country.
Mr. Nagendra said Mysuru had not been included owing to “negligence of officials”. The department should initiate action against officials who had demonstrated laxity in the inclusion of Mysuru in the project.
When Mr. Nagendra persisted with the demand, the Minister said he would make efforts and submit a memorandum to the Centre for inclusion of Mysuru in the project list.
G. Somashekara Reddy of the BJP expressed disappointment over not a single city from the Kalyana Karnataka region being included in the Smart City project.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath