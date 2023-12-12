HamberMenu
‘Smart ambulance’ emergency care rolled out in Mysuru

The 5G-enabled vehicle will aid critical care patients in transit and transform into a ‘smart clinic’ at remote locations

December 12, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar launching the smart ambulance service in Mysuru.

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar launching the smart ambulance service in Mysuru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mysuru has become one of the cities to get smart and intelligent ambulance services with Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru, in association with LifeSigns, a health technology start-up, launching 5G ambulance to transform emergency medical services. The collaboration aims to make quality healthcare accessible to all.

The 5G ambulance was unveiled here on Monday by Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the scion of erstwhile Mysuru royal family, in the presence of several dignitaries, outside the palace. Manish Mattoo, CEO, Apollo Hospitals , Karnataka, G. Bharateesha Reddy, Vice President, Apollo BGS Hospitals; Venkatesh A.N., Regional Director (Emergency), Apollo Hospitals, Karnataka; Commissioner of Police B. Ramesh; Hari Subramaniam, Founder and Director, LifeSigns; Javed Naheem K., Chairman, MAHAN, Mysuru, and Sam Cherian, Chairman, CII, Mysuru.

“The 5G connected intelligent ambulance is equipped with cutting-edge technology and comprehensive medical facilities. It helps to monitor critical care patients in transit and transforms into a smart clinic at remote locations during transit,” a press release said.

Dr. Mattoo said, “This ambulance service represents a significant step towards the future of healthcare, where connectivity and advanced technologies converge to provide best care to those in need. The 5G-connected ambulance serves as a mobile hospital.”

Apollo BGS Hospitals also launched other digital services such as the Hub-and-Spoke Model, Real-time Patient Monitoring, and Comprehensive Home Care.

Through the Hub-and-Spoke model, the services are being expanded to rural areas, bridging the gap between urban and rural healthcare. Emergency centers have been established in three locations surrounding Mysuru, connecting them to the central hub at Apollo Mysuru. The model aims for timely access to emergency care for patients in Hunsur and Nanjangud and will shortly expand to other areas, the release added.

The hospital is expanding its home care services to provide seamless patient care in the comfort of their homes. The real-time patient monitoring system enables 24x7 uninterrupted streaming of patient data to doctors and healthcare professionals, whether the patient is at home, in the ambulance, or at the hospital anywhere, anytime, the release said.

