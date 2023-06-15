Small industrialists stage protest against what they say indiscriminate hike in power tariff

June 15, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Taking exception to what they termed indiscriminate hike in power tariff, scores of small scale industrialists staged a symbolic protest under the aegis of North Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (NKSSIA) in Hubballi and Dharwad on Thursday and submitted memoranda to the authorities concerned.

They first staged a peaceful protest in front of the office of Hubballi Electricity Supply Company (HESCOM) in Hubballi and submitted a memorandum to the Managing Director of HESCOM Mohammad Roshan. Mr. Roshan interacted with the members of NKSSIA and assured them of resolving the issues.

The small scale industrialists subsequently proceeded to the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Dharwad, where after a symbolic protest, they submitted memorandum on their grievances and demands to the authorities.

In the memorandum, the small scale industrialists have urged the authorities to waive the Fuel and Power Purchase Agreement cost of ₹2.55 charged in June bill and if, at all, it is to be collected, it should be amortised over the next six months.

Maintaining fixed cost as per the previous schedule, bringing all LT-5 consumers under one tariff bracket and all HT-2 consumers under one traffic bracket lowering it further, levying night usage charges for LT-5 consumers on par with HT-2 consumers are their other demands.

