GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Small ideas lead to game changing innovations’

March 19, 2024 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Vice-Chancellor of GM University S.R. Shankapal and others during the inauguration of Innovation Week in Davangere on Monday.

Vice-Chancellor of GM University S.R. Shankapal and others during the inauguration of Innovation Week in Davangere on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Many of the game changing innovations originated from small original ideas, Vice-Chancellor of GM University S.R. Shankapal has said.

He was speaking in Davangere on Monday during the inauguration of a programme, “Innovation and Business Incubation and Entrepreneurship”, organised as part of the ongoing Innovation Week at the university.

The programme will go on till Sunday.

Elaborating on invention and research, Prof. Shankapal highlighted how small ideas lead to innovations and brought about transformation. He said that the university is organising the week-long programme to create awareness and motivate students to take up research and invention.

CEO and co-founder of Arrx Company Shivanna D.M., CEO and Managing Director of Innomantra Company Lokesh Venkataswamy, Director of Centre for Innovation and New Product Ideas Girish Bolakatti and others were present.

BIE of GM University Nagalingappa spoke about various significance of innovations in the technology-driven world and how innovations help in improvement of efficiency and productivity.

Around 1,200 students took part in the programme. As part of the Innovation Week, the university is holding a series of programmes.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.