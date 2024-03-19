‘Small ideas lead to game changing innovations’

March 19, 2024 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Many of the game changing innovations originated from small original ideas, Vice-Chancellor of GM University S.R. Shankapal has said.

He was speaking in Davangere on Monday during the inauguration of a programme, “Innovation and Business Incubation and Entrepreneurship”, organised as part of the ongoing Innovation Week at the university.

The programme will go on till Sunday.

Elaborating on invention and research, Prof. Shankapal highlighted how small ideas lead to innovations and brought about transformation. He said that the university is organising the week-long programme to create awareness and motivate students to take up research and invention.

CEO and co-founder of Arrx Company Shivanna D.M., CEO and Managing Director of Innomantra Company Lokesh Venkataswamy, Director of Centre for Innovation and New Product Ideas Girish Bolakatti and others were present.

BIE of GM University Nagalingappa spoke about various significance of innovations in the technology-driven world and how innovations help in improvement of efficiency and productivity.

Around 1,200 students took part in the programme. As part of the Innovation Week, the university is holding a series of programmes.