Small farmer donates ₹10,000 to CM fund

A woman farmer from K.R. Pet taluk of Mandya district donated ₹10,000 to the Karnataka Chief Minister Relief Fund on Wednesday towards combating COVID-19.
Sharadamma, an agriculturist and a dairy farmer from Dabbeghatta village, had saved that amount for emergency situations such as medical expenses. Her son Bharath Masti met K.R. Pet tahsildar M. Shivamurthy at his office and handed over the cheque.
Mr. Masti told mediapersons that his mother could not come to handover the amount and hence he gave it to the tahsildar.
Mr. Shivamurthy appreciated Sharadamma and her son for their gesture.
